Two thirds LGPS managers back pooling as the 'right path'

There is a degree of cautious optimism among Local Government Pension Scheme pool and fund managers around the current state of the pooling process, and whether asset pooling is the right path generally for the scheme, a snapshot poll at the LGC Pension Insight Symposium suggests.

Asked to respond to a ‘Slido’ phone survey on ‘how is your pool?’ approximately 38% of delegates agreed with the answer that ‘everything is good and progressing, under control’.

Just over a quarter (28%) however argued that pooling was taking up a ‘disproportionate’ share of their time. A fifth (21%) conceded they were unclear as to what was going on while for just over a tenth (12%) the process was still ‘an absolute nightmare”.

Asked whether they felt pooling was the right path generally for success for the LGPS, two-thirds (68%) agreed, against 32% who said ‘no’.

A broadly similar percentage (61%) agreed that, long term, the fee savings from enhanced investment returns would outweigh the extra costs of going down the pooling route.

And more than half (54%) felt the organisational culture pools had created so far had had a positive effect on member interaction and thinking.