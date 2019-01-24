Your browser is no longer supported

Public health should be overseen by the guardian of place, not the guardian of hospitals
Basildon 'completes' leadership team

24 January, 2019 By Tom de Castella

Basildon Council has appointed Joe Reay to its new post of head of engagement.

He will start the job in February after three years with Cardiff Council where he is head of performance & partnerships. 

At Basildon Mr Reay will lead on communications, policy and partnerships and report directly to chief executive Scott Logan.

Mr Reay said: “I’m really excited to get started in Basildon. The job shouts opportunity – Basildon borough has so many things going for it and I relish the chance to use my skills and experience to help the council make the most of Basildon’s strengths.”

He has previously worked for Kingston Council and for mental health charity Mind.

Basildon says the appointment completes its new senior leadership team.

Mr Logan said: “We have a huge agenda of regeneration, working with our neighbouring councils and partners in the public and private sector. In this new post, Joe will play a critical role in helping Basildon achieve its ambitions.”

 

 

 

