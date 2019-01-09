Director set to become Camden chief

A Camden LBC director is set to take over as the council’s chief executive.

Jenny Rowlands, who has been the London borough’s executive director for supporting communities since 2016, will replace Mike Cooke in March, pending ratification by councillors later this month.

Mr Cooke is retiring after seven years at the council.

Martin Pratt, who is Camden’s executive director, supporting people, has been recommended for the role of deputy chief executive.

Camden leader Georgia Gould (Lab) thanked Mr Cooke for his work to establish a “modern, progressive organisation”.

She added: “We are very fortunate to be able to appoint someone of Jenny’s calibre.

“She has extensive experience of leading and inspiring staff, of transforming services and of involving communities in her work.

“This stood out clearly during the recruitment process and will be key to us delivering Camden’s priorities through Our Camden Plan.”