Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

David paine masthead

The editor

Ministers should concede they are incapable of undertaking a full spending review
 Menu 

MHCLG appoints new director general

26 March, 2019 By

  • Comment

A senior Treasury official has been appointed as the new general director for local government at the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government.

Catherine Frances, who has been director for public services at the Treasury since 2014, succeeds Jo Farrar after she became chief executive of HM Prisons and Probation Service.

Ms Frances was named the 24th most influential person whose work shapes local government in 2018’s LGC 100.

 

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.