MHCLG appoints new director general

A senior Treasury official has been appointed as the new general director for local government at the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government.
Catherine Frances, who has been director for public services at the Treasury since 2014, succeeds Jo Farrar after she became chief executive of HM Prisons and Probation Service.
Ms Frances was named the 24th most influential person whose work shapes local government in 2018’s LGC 100.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.