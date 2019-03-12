People news

Jo Miller new website Jo Miller new website

Doncaster MBC chief executive Jo Miller is to the leave the role to join a council in New Zealand. Ms Miller, who is immediate past president of the Society of Local Authority Chief Executives and Senior Managers, has confirmed she will join Hutt City Council as chief executive in July. The council covers the city of Lower Hutt, which is one of four cities that constitute the Wellington metropolitan area and has a population of just over 100,000. It is New Zealand’s seventh largest city. Ms Miller joined Doncaster in 2012, two years after the council was subjected to statutory intervention in which the council was overseen by three commissioners, following “serious failings in the council’s corporate governance”. The intervention ended in 2014, on the condition the council’s children’s services were transferred to a trust.

Helen Bailey is to become the new chief executive of Sutton LBC. The appointment of Ms Bailey, who was formerly chief executive of Islington LBC and interim chief executive of North Somerset Council, was approved by full council on 25 February. She replaces Mary Morrisey, who took on the role on an interim basis following the departure of Niall Bolger to become chief of Hounslow LBC late last year. Ms Bailey was also chief executive of consultant firm Impower. Ms Morrisey has returned to her role as the strategic director of environment, housing and regeneration.

Helen bailey Helen Bailey

The finance commissioner at Northamptonshire CC has been appointed associate director of local government at the Chartered Institute of Public Finance & Accountancy. Brian Roberts will continue his role at Northamptonshire and replaces Mike O’Donnell, who has joined the London Collective Investment Vehicle as chief executive. Mr Roberts, a past president of Cipfa, the Society of County Treasurers and the Association of Local Government Treasurers, has held finance roles at Hampshire CC and Richmond upon Thames RBC, and has served as the Local Government Association’s core finance officer. His last job was as chief finance officer at Leicestershire CC.

brian roberts Brian Roberts

Beverley Agass Beverley Agass

Chief executive Beverly Agass has taken early retirement from South Cambridgeshire DC after less than two years in post. She was appointed under the previous Conservative administration and her departure from the Liberal Democrat-led council was confirmed at a full council meeting on 21 February. A council statement said Ms Agass was “leaving the council with early access to her local government pension”, requiring the council to make a contribution of £202,500 to the Local Government Pension Scheme. Earlier in the month South Cambridgeshire confirmed Ms Agass was “not in the office”, with her position to be considered by councillors. Ms Agass joined South Cambridgeshire in July 2017, having previously been chief executive at South Kesteven DC. South Cambridgeshire’s director of health and environmental services, Mike Hill, has taken up the role of chief executive on an interim basis.

Jo Farrar is leaving her post of director general for local government and public services at the Ministry for Housing, Communities & Local Government to become chief executive of HM Prisons and Probation Service. She takes up new post on 1 April. Ms Farrar was chief executive at Bath & North East Somerset Council for four years before she joined MHCLG in June 2016. Prior to that she was chief executive at Bridgend CBC from 2007 and earlier in her career worked at Cardiff Council and Camden LBC. She was also deputy director in the Cabinet Office from 2000 to 2003 but began her career in 1987 in the Parole Unit of the Prison Service.

Jo Farrar Jo Farrar

The former chief executive of think tank Localis has been appointed head of policy at the Society of Local Authority Chief Executives and Senior Managers. Alex Thomson joined Solace on 25 February and replaces Piali Das Gupta, who is left on 8 March. Mr Thomson has also held policy roles at the Local Government Association and across government.