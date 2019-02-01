Met chief to retire after decade

Sefton MBC’s chief executive Margaret Carney is to retire on 31 May after 10 years in post.

She has worked in local government for more than 40 years, and said the time was right to hand over to a successor.

Ms Carney said: “I have loved working in Sefton despite the cuts. Not only is it where I work, it is also my home and I have seen first-hand how tirelessly and compassionately staff and councillors have worked to support our communities at a time of great uncertainty and worry.”

Sefton was earlier this year praised by a Local Government Association peer review for demonstrating ambition and for a strong track record of partnership working and place leadership.

The council said it would make an immediate start on finding a new chief executive and Ms Carney would leave under normal retirement rules.