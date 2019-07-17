Ben Bolgar: development expertise stems from the place

I’ve been campaigning on housing issues with The Prince’s Foundation for the past 25 years and in that time I have witnessed first-hand, the catastrophic impact of the monocultural housing estate.

Developments that spring up within a matter of months with little regard for what home buyers actually need or what local communities want to see on their doorstep.

I believe we need and deserve better standards of housing across the UK that promote long-term gains over short-term profits and build self-sustaining communities that will flourish for generations to come.

HRH The Prince of Wales published his Vision for Britain – a personal view on architecture 30 years ago and many of the principles in this book still hold true. His Royal Highness’s maiden project at Poundbury is testament to the success of this approach where landowners have worked seamlessly with planning departments and developers to create a long-term and self-sustaining community, which now ploughs £100m back into the local economy through goods and services every year.

The Prince’s Foundation’s report Housing Britain – a call to action celebrates all those visionaries who have, in the intervening 30 years, managed to do the so-called impossible by creating high-density developments that are desirable, beautiful, well-served and fit in with the local landscape. Our 14-point call to action is a very clear list of standards that has been honed through the years to yield results. With this, we intend to provide a common language by which to approach new projects.

If you are sitting at your planning desk reading this and thinking it sounds lovely but just can’t be done, please stop and take a moment to have a look through.

Have a read of how, for example, the Earl of Moray in Inverness decided not to sell his land on day one to the highest bidder, relinquishing all control. Instead, he worked with the council, local community and developers on a model that would appeal to everyone. He has since taken on a long-term role as custodian of the land, which means he profits as the development completes each building phase. He can also see first-hand the benefits of building a community. The Earl of Moray provides inspiration for other landowners and planning departments to follow his lead.

Alternatively, take a look at the section on Coed Darcy in south Wales. Neath Port Talbot CBC, property developer St Modwen, The Prince’s Foundation and Swansea University have proven that even an old BP oil refinery site can be developed into beautiful homes, successful businesses and a state-of-the-art university campus. The business district now provides 1,500 jobs and the university has secured 183 contracts so far.

In Housing Britain - A Call To Action, you can read about how developer First Base managed to build beautiful and affordable mid-rise homes in the middle of two conservation areas of Georgian and Victorian architecture in a highly desirable part of Islington, north London.

There are so many more examples throughout the publication. The overriding message throughout is that setting out a detailed, long-term plan for the land at the very beginning of the process in line with what the local community actually wants not only makes planning consent easier to gain but also leads to the building of better and more beautiful places.

This is because when it comes to the sort of development that will make somewhere a nicer place to live, seven years of architecture school won’t make you an expert. Living in the local area will.

Ben Bolgar, Senior Director, Prince’s Foundation