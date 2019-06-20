'DToC problem shows demand outstrips capacity'

The NHS has been working hard over the last few years to reduce the number of delayed transfers of care (DToC) and most recently reduce unnecessary long stays in hospital. Despite this we are still above the government target of a 4,000 bed reduction.

Addressing DToC is in the interests of both patients and for NHS trusts as they reduce capacity available across the system to admit, move or discharge patients. Both the NHS and local authorities have had to work together to solve this issue and try to meet government targets for reduction.

Additional investment from the government through the Better Care Fund has supported some progress and encouraged more joint working between the sectors. However the problem is only a symptom of the wider challenges facing health and social care services, as growing demand outstrips capacity.

Efforts to tackle DToCs will only be effective and sustainable if we focus equally on ambulance, acute, community and mental health capacity, along with primary and social care capacity.

While there are well-reported delays caused by the difficulty to secure social care packages, there are also a significant number of delays as patients move between different NHS services. Particularly, older patients experience longer-stays in hospital due to difficulties putting the right care packages in place that support safe discharges.

The bolstering of the role of community services as set out in the NHS long term plan does, at least on paper, offer some of the answers in how the NHS can address issues in moving people between NHS services or to social care settings.

Reducing DToCs hinges on better system working. As local systems cement relationships and mature over time, they will be better at predicting delays and identifying the solutions which are in the best interest of the patient.

But integration and the shift to system working must be supported by the right level of capacity and resources, including staff and investment - to meet both the need of today and the unmet demand that new care models uncover.

To help system partners truly transform how services are delivered it is imperative that a sustainable solution for social care is found. A long term solution to sit alongside the NHS long term plan and funding settlement is fundamental if local areas are expected to plan and deliver services that meet the future needs of those in their health and care systems.

Amber Jabbal, head of policy at NHS Providers