'It’s time to talk about radioactive waste'

From electricity production to defence, and use in medical treatments, the UK has benefitted from nuclear technology for more than sixty years. But the by-product is radioactive waste, some of which is temporarily stored and actively managed in secure surface facilities all around the UK. This ‘legacy’ waste needs to be safely and responsibly disposed of in order to protect people and the environment for many thousands of years to come.

Whilst surface storage for ‘legacy’ waste is safe and secure in the short term, we must now focus on delivering an environmentally sustainable solution to permanently manage this waste to avoid passing the burden on to future generations. The task of delivering this solution in terms of finding a suitable site with a willing host community and then constructing and operating a Geological Disposal Facility, falls to Radioactive Waste Management (RWM), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA).

The government recently set out new policies to support the search for a permanent site to dispose of higher activity radioactive waste. The subsequent siting and construction of a GDF, with both surface and underground facilities, will be one of the most significant long-term environmental protection projects ever undertaken in the UK. Communities will be at the heart of the siting process, with principal local authorities at Unitary, County, District and Borough level all invited to play a vital role in key decisions around community involvement and consent.

Geological disposal is recognised around the world as the best long-term option for management of higher activity radioactive waste. Sweden, France and Finland have already identified their preferred GDF sites, with construction underway in Finland, while others, including Switzerland and Canada, are well on their way to finding a site.

A GDF is a highly engineered series of tunnels and ‘vaults’ built deep underground, at a depth of between 200 and 1000m, and can be built in a variety of geological environments found throughout the UK. Safety is ensured through a multi-barrier approach, putting in place several layers of carefully engineered solutions for waste forms, packaging and backfill. Geology acts as the final, stable natural barrier to ensure the safety of the facility hundreds of thousands of years into the future, capable of withstanding sea level rises, earthquakes and surface erosion through future ice ages.

The success of this multi-generational endeavour depends on finding a suitable site with a willing host community. To do this, RWM will spend the next few years working closely with individuals, businesses and communities who want to engage in the process to find out if a GDF is right for them in their area.

The process starts with information provision, informal discussions and fact finding. RWM will then work closely in partnership with communities and local authorities who want to investigate the opportunity further, by forming working groups and partnerships which will receive engagement funding to ensure people can be properly informed and included in the process. Partnerships will also receive investment funding for community projects, starting at up to £1m per year per community, rising to £2.5m per year in areas that see physical borehole drilling investigations take place.

The eventual host community will benefit from significant long-term investment in infrastructure, facilities and jobs, including many in the non-nuclear sector, helping to sustain an extensive supply chain of local and regional companies who can provide a variety of products and services over the 150 year + lifetime of the programme.

Dealing with our radioactive waste is not something that we can continue to leave to future generations. We have all benefitted from the use of radioactive materials, and we should therefore collectively endeavour to take the necessary steps to permanently dispose of the waste safely.

Ann McCall, geological disposal facility siting and engagement director, Radioactive Waste Management

Come and see us at the Local Government Association conference or contact RWM at gdfenquiries@nda.gov.uk