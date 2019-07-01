Roundtable: Local identity is key to town centre regeneration

An LGC roundtable held in association with DWF at the Future Places summit examined the different solutions councils can use to resolve the problem of empty shops.

The panel Alan Cavill, director of communication and regeneration, Blackpool Council

Alan Cavill, director of communication and regeneration, Blackpool Council Jonathan Branton, partner and head of public sector and EU competition, DWF

John East, interim corporate director, growth and regeneration, Wycombe DC

Alan Evans, assistant director growth and regeneration, Wirral MBC

Eve Fawcett-Moralee, executive director – economic and commercial growth, West Lindsey DC

Damien Jaines-White, assistant director for regeneration, North East Lincolnshire Council

Nick Golding, editor, LGC (roundtable chair)

Teresa Lane, assistant director of commercial property and regeneration, Aylesbury Vale DC

Pat Lewis, assistant director, regeneration, Stevenage BC

Kate Martin, city assets and housing director, Wolverhampton City Council

Colin Murray, partner and head of local government, DWF

Tom Stannard, corporate director, regeneration and economic growth, Wakefield MDC

Mark Robinson, president, Revo

Melanie Williams, partner and head of real estate sector, DWF

When the current owners purchased Blackpool’s shopping centre, the price tag was a tidy £105m. Today the centre is full; home to a variety of well-known retailers. Yet the centre’s most recent valuation was for a significantly lower figure. That means the proprietors are in a position where they owe at least as much money as their property is worth. And for Alan Cavell, director of communication and regeneration at Blackpool Council, it is clear that the owners are “not going to invest in it under those circumstances”.

“In fact, the only people around the table who would seem to be the sensible owners of shopping centres under those situations are somebody with a very, very long term view of where their town is going – and that principally is going to be local authorities.”

That councils are increasingly investing in their local retail premises has been established by analysis by those working in the real estate sector. So it’s not a new development, and nor is it one without controversy. But what it does provide is a stark illustration of how councils’ responsibilities are changing as officers and members seek to bolster their struggling town centres.

The simple reality is that, as online shopping has grown and consumer habits have changed, high streets have struggled. And, as LGC editor Nick Golding pointed out at the start of a roundtable on reversing that trend: “It’s not just about empty shops – it sometimes feels like the character is ripped out of a place. So it’s quite an emotive issue.”

The roundtable, run in association with DWF, took place in advance of the LGC Future Places conference. The debate brought together a small panel of experts from across the country to discuss what they have already done to regenerate their town centres; what more needs to be done; and what pitfalls need to be avoided along the way.

For Mr Cavill, quite how councils invest in regeneration of town centres will depend on large part on the area. No, he is not advocating every council buy its local shopping centre. “But to me it’s critical we get involved in some way, shape or form, whether that’s buying in or whether it’s helping your developments or giving loans,” he suggested to fellow panellists.

It was a message reinforced by Damien Jaines-White, assistant director for regeneration at North East Lincolnshire Council. “The public sector has to lead this,” he contended. “But it’s not just about the money. It’s also about policy – policy being in place, and working with the right people.”

He pointed to Grimsby’s town deal, the first stage of which was secured with central government last summer and which will see £67m invested in the area. “So it’s how do you work at that strategic level with regional government, with LEPS, with central government, to get the right support in terms of your area, but then how do you work at a lower level locally to bring that together, to give the confidence to investors.

On the opposite side of the country, in Birkenhead, the challenge has been to “go and get interest” from partners, reported Alan Evans, assistant director growth and regeneration, Wirral MBC. The town lies just over the river from a renaissant Liverpool, which meant fears of being overshadowed.

“[We had to] go and actually work with developers, businesses, partners, some of that ancillary stuff which everybody’s talked about and get interest. Then all of a sudden we were inundated with all of this interest and activity and things going on.”

As Mr Jaines-White summarised: “I think you need to look across the wider public sector, the quasi-public sector at how do we bring more usage back into those town centres.”

What might methods to bring back bustling town centres look like? Certainly when it comes to retail, the image might be that many larger, cookie-cutter chain stores are replaced with independent, artisan traders.

It’s an understandably seductive vision after years in which many the centres of mid- to large-sized towns became more or less identical. But it’s one which Mark Robinson, current president of Revo – the membership organisation for the retail property and placemaking industry – argued should be treated with caution.

“What went on specifically in the UK is we created 300 clone towns anchored by mid-market department stores. And when a town is anchored by four or five department stores and they lose all of those department stores, or many of those department stores, the purpose completely changes.”

The trick to town centre regeneration, he argued, is to find the right purpose for the specific town in question. “It does worry that people will think that everywhere deserves an artisan baker, that everywhere does deserve a food hall. Because they won’t work everywhere. You need to find out that special purpose – because that’s what people are looking for.

“We’re going to get rid of these clone towns that nobody likes, so let’s not mourn that, but let’s not try and create 300 clone towns that are all based around artisan bakers and food halls. Because that won’t work either.”

And as Eve Fawcett-Moralee, executive director – economic and commercial growth at West Lindsey DC put it: “It’s a utopia I think to have these artisan sort of shops when we are in an area where you haven’t got the sort of demographic that can afford those sort of products.”

It was an illustration of the importance of engaging local communities in conversations about just what a successful town centre will look like in an area, argued Colin Murray. “Because in actual fact, strange as it may seem, in certain parts of the world they’re happy, they don’t want regeneration, they see it as gentrification and see themselves as being moved out of their areas,” pointed out Mr Murray, partner and head of local government at DWF.

“I think that consultation piece is key to winning the hearts and minds so you can actually engage in a proper conversation.”

And if any proof was needed that quite where that conversation will go depend on the area, our roundtable panellists provided it in spades. In Stevenage, for example, town centre regeneration is about (re-) embracing the swinging sixties, as Pat Lewis explained.

“Stevenage was the first new town. It’s tired, it’s unloved, crucially the high street isn’t broken but it’s about to fall apart. However, because it’s the first sixties new town we’re going to restore it, a lot of it, we’re going to make the sixties cool again,” reported Mr Lewis, assistant director, regeneration at Stevenage BC

“We’re going to restore an awful lot of it, which means we’ve got to think about how we use upper floors of commercial buildings. We’ve got one starting in September, we’re sacrificing a shop on the ground floor, going through and then opening up the upper floors, in this instance for co-working.”

In Wolverhampton, meanwhile, the focus is on both traditional and modern industries. “We have a clear marketing strategy, we’ve really pushed that, we’ve taken it internationally as well,” reported Kate Martin, city assets and housing director for the city. “It’s a balance between the heritage, so we’ve got the Black Country heritage and manufacturing and the etc, but then we’re trying to balance it as a city of opportunity, so offering things like 5G, the digital economy.”

And in Aylesbury, it’s been about embracing what the town already has – the market, for example, has been used as a testbed for new traders, some of whom have been supported by the council to move into their own units – while acknowledging what it will never be.

“We spent two years on developing a town centre plan,” reported Teresa Lane, assistant director of commercial property and regeneration at Aylesbury Vale DC. “It wasn’t a planning document as such – it was about the vision, the challenges and looking at how we could repurpose areas and buildings, and getting everyone on the same page so that we worked more collaboratively.

“But part of that vision was recognising that towns like Aylesbury, although they’re a major growth area, and a garden town now, would never compete retail-wise with Oxford down the road and Milton Keynes on the boundary. So starting to shift our USP [unique selling point ] to arts and entertainment.”

She said the council was also keen to bring back town centre living, having just completed a scheme with 47 apartments. Here, Ms Lane argued, was another opportunity for councils to rethink what a town centre meant: potentially seeking to support the move of GP surgeries to town centres, for instance.

Interestingly, Melanie Williams reported having recently worked on projects which involved placing such healthcare services into the centre of towns. She suggested new retail collaborations could be a route here too. “The retail sector are having to repurpose units. So what they’re doing is they’re looking at their stores and they’re saying how can I use my store,” reported Ms Williams, partner and head of real estate sector at DWF.

“They’re changing, they’re evolving. And that’s really quite an exciting thing. When you’re deciding that you want health, it’s looking at which retailers are embracing that. And Boots, for instance, do sometimes have drop in health centres.”

But just what tools can councils employ to encourage the sort of town centres most appropriate for the areas over which they preside? Could, Jonathan Branton asked, taxation changes provide a means of encouraging traditional retail? “There is a massive differential in the taxation system based on business rates, which is hitting everybody’s bricks and mortars, which is not felt in the slightest by internet sellers,” pointed out Mr Branton, partner at DWF and head of public sector and EU competition.

It’s a concept which provoked mixed feelings for Tom Stannard, corporate director for regeneration and economic growth at Wakefield MDC. “If we’re being place-specific, [in Wakefield] we have got the disbenefit in terms of retail blight but we’ve also got the benefit, ironically, because one of our biggest industries outside of the high street conundrum is logistics, distribution and storage. And rather ironically that’s got a double benefit with the Brexit chaos, because everybody’s stockpiling in Wakefield.”

It all meant, he said, that an apparently simple change in taxation could have very complicated outcomes in his area. Care too was needed, many suggested, in the use of compulsory purchase orders, which it was felt could be both a blunt and time consuming object. Better, perhaps, to explore avenues afforded by planning policy – as John East said he and colleagues had done a few years back.

“When I was working at Barking, we had a deliberate planning policy of requiring every new development to provide affordable workspace on the ground floor, to be given over either to cultural or artistic use and to be given to the council,” he explained.

Explained Mr East, now interim corporate director, growth and regeneration at Wycombe DC: “We helping to change the town centre of Barking, actually populate it with the kind of uses which you wouldn’t otherwise have found. So that’s just one example about how you can use the planning tools to actually I think the dynamics of a town centre if you want to be bold.”

Mr Cavill emphasised it was critically important the direction of such polices was decided at a local level. He gave the example of the national push to turn underused offices into housing, which he said was a poor fit for Blackpool. “At the moment no-one wants to live in the middle of Blackpool and those houses that are there are a very, very poor quality and changing that is something that we’re on with and trying to effect. But it means that [the national policy] results in even poorer quality housing being available in the city centre.”

He concluded: “One thing is clear from all of this is that we all have a slightly different solution and a slightly different problem [when it comes to town centre regeneration]. And trying to make one size fit all just isn’t going to work.”

Less artisan baker for all, then, than thriving town centre for all – and that means a centre that looks different for all.