Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Close

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

Nick golding masthead optimsed

The Editor

A reshuffle could spell doom for councils' few Cabinet pals
 Menu 

Andrew Carter: We must take advantage of industrial strategies

Andrew Carter: Local leaders must be proactive about industrial strategies

8 January, 2018 By Andrew Carter

In the coming months, places up and down the country will start to develop local industrial strategies aimed at boosting growth and productivity in their economies, ahead of the government’s March 2019 deadline for the first local plans to be in place.

Subscribe for full online access and get...

  • Unlimited access to all online stories
  • Daily briefings and news alerts
  • A fortnightly magazine
  • Exclusive supplements, research, reports and analysis
  • Best practice case studies with our Idea Exchange

Register for guest access to keep reading and get..

  • A free taste of other selected stories
  • Daily email newsletters
  • A fortnightly magazine
  • Exclusive supplements, research, reports and analysis
  • Best practice case studies with our Idea Exchange