David Hughes: My four-point plan to fill the skills gap

Subscribe for full online access and get...
- Unlimited access to all online stories
- Daily briefings and news alerts
- A fortnightly magazine
- Exclusive supplements, research, reports and analysis
- Best practice case studies with our Idea Exchange
For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.
“My number one target for more powers is to take over skills funding in London from the Learning and Skills Council,” were the first words I heard from then-Mayor of London Ken Livingstone (Lab) in 2005.
Already have an account? Sign in