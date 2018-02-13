Dick Sorabji: This round of devo has changed London boroughs for good

Subscribe for full online access and get...
- Unlimited access to all online stories
- Daily briefings and news alerts
- A fortnightly magazine
- Exclusive supplements, research, reports and analysis
- Best practice case studies with our Idea Exchange
For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.
We are none of us surprised when Louise Casey confirmed neither prime ministers nor permanent secretaries hold local government in the highest regard.
Already have an account? Sign in