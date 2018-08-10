'Five tips to deliver a successful local industrial strategy'

Subscribe for full online access and get...
- Unlimited access to all online stories
- Daily briefings and news alerts
- A fortnightly magazine
- Exclusive supplements, research, reports and analysis
- Best practice case studies with our Idea Exchange
For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.
Last month the government announced the next wave of places set to develop local industrial strategies, joining trailblazers like Greater Manchester and the West Midlands.
Already have an account? Sign in