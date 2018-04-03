Labour endorses Dan Jarvis as Sheffield City Region mayoral candidate

Subscribe for full online access and get...
- Unlimited access to all online stories
- Daily briefings and news alerts
- A fortnightly magazine
- Exclusive supplements, research, reports and analysis
- Best practice case studies with our Idea Exchange
For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.
MP for Barnsley Central can retain role even if elected mayor despite previous party ruling requiring him to step down from current role
Already have an account? Sign in