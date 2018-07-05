Sarah Longlands: local industrial strategies must harness tech

Subscribe for full online access and get...
- Unlimited access to all online stories
- Daily briefings and news alerts
- A fortnightly magazine
- Exclusive supplements, research, reports and analysis
- Best practice case studies with our Idea Exchange
For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.
How are our emerging local industrial strategies thinking about tech in their plans for the future of place? This was a recurring question for me recently whilst leading on a report examining the experiences of entrepreneurs at the cutting edge of our technical revolution.
Already have an account? Sign in