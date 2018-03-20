Your browser is no longer supported

Brexit funding farce and ‘Tigger’s’ misplaced optimism
Tony Travers: time to seek local evidence in advance of trade deals

20 March, 2018 By

Local government has no direct role in the Brexit negotiations. The process of doing transition and exit deals with the EU27 is concentrated in a very few hands, at the core of Whitehall and in No 10. 

