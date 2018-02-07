Donna Hall: Wigan took decisive action to avoid fate of Northants

Subscribe for full online access and get...
Reading about the financial crisis engulfing Northamptonshire CC is painful for me and I’m sure most chief executives in local government. The predicament Northamptonshire currently faces may be unique, issuing the first section 114 notice in nearly two decades, but the challenges they face are very familiar.
