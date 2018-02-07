Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Close

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

David paine masthead

News Editor

Time is running out for Northants, in more ways than one
 Menu 

Donna hall

Donna Hall: Wigan took decisive action to avoided fate of Northants

7 February, 2018 By Donna Hall

Reading about the financial crisis engulfing Northamptonshire CC is painful for me and I’m sure most chief executives in local government. The predicament Northamptonshire currently faces may be unique, issuing the first section 114 notice in nearly two decades, but the challenges they face are very familiar.

Subscribe for full online access and get...

  • Unlimited access to all online stories
  • Daily briefings and news alerts
  • A fortnightly magazine
  • Exclusive supplements, research, reports and analysis
  • Best practice case studies with our Idea Exchange

Register for guest access to keep reading and get..

  • A free taste of other selected stories
  • Daily email newsletters
  • A fortnightly magazine
  • Exclusive supplements, research, reports and analysis
  • Best practice case studies with our Idea Exchange

Already have an account?