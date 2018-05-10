Your browser is no longer supported

A set of election results that should satisfy no party, especially not Labour
Matthew Taylor: On finance Brokenshire can be great reformer

10 May, 2018 By

By the time this column is published we will be past the peak of columns, blogs, tweets and, possibly, handwritten notes advising James Brokenshire on what he should do in his new role as secretary of state for the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government. That won’t stop me adding my views, partly because they are out of line with the apparent consensus.

