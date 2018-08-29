Leader demands Brokenshire sets out Brexit's impact on city

Subscribe for full online access and get...
- Unlimited access to all online stories
- Daily briefings and news alerts
- A fortnightly magazine
- Exclusive supplements, research, reports and analysis
- Best practice case studies with our Idea Exchange
For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.
“For this council to do the job of protecting businesses and residents, we have to know exactly what the government has planned for us”
Already have an account? Sign in