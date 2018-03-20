Stephen Canning: How councils can attract more young people

Subscribe for full online access and get...
- Unlimited access to all online stories
- Daily briefings and news alerts
- A fortnightly magazine
- Exclusive supplements, research, reports and analysis
- Best practice case studies with our Idea Exchange
For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.
The desire to have more young people in politics has been frequently rehearsed. If we’re to realise the aim, we must make councils more welcoming
Already have an account? Sign in