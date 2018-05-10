Turnout up in polling card pilot areas and down for ID cards

Subscribe for full online access and get...
- Unlimited access to all online stories
- Daily briefings and news alerts
- A fortnightly magazine
- Exclusive supplements, research, reports and analysis
- Best practice case studies with our Idea Exchange
For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.
Returning officers trialing voter ID registration have told LGC of the benefits the system could produce if it were to be rolled out nationally
Already have an account? Sign in