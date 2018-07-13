Time to enter the LGC Awards 2019

Entries are open for the 2019 LGC Awards, with three new categories added for this year: devolution, digital impact and future places.
The deadline for entries is 7 September. Entries are free and require only a statement of up to 1,000 words explaining the nature of what your council has done, why it did it and what others might learn from it.
LGC Awards will be presented on 13 March 2019 at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.
Full details of how to enter and what judges will look for can be see here.
The full list of categories is:
Best Service Delivery Model
Business Transformation
Campaign of the Year
Children’s Services
Community Involvement
Council of the Year
Devolution
Digital Impact
Driving Efficiency through Technology
Driving Growth
Entrepreneurial Council
Environmental Services
Future Places
Health and Social Care
Housing Initiative
Innovation
Public Health
Public/Private Partnerships
Public/Public Partnerships
Rising Star
Team of the Year
