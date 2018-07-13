Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

Nick golding masthead optimsed

The Editor

To look after their populations councils must look after their officers
 Menu 

Time to enter the LGC Awards 2019

13 July, 2018

  • Comment

Entries are open for the 2019 LGC Awards, with three new categories added for this year: devolution, digital impact and future places.

The deadline for entries is 7 September. Entries are free and require only a statement of up to 1,000 words explaining the nature of what your council has done, why it did it and what others might learn from it.

LGC Awards will be presented on 13 March 2019 at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

Full details of how to enter and what judges will look for can be see here.

The full list of categories is:

 

Best Service Delivery Model

Business Transformation

Campaign of the Year

Children’s Services

Community Involvement

Council of the Year

Devolution

Digital Impact

Driving Efficiency through Technology

Driving Growth

Entrepreneurial Council

Environmental Services

Future Places

Health and Social Care

Housing Initiative

Innovation

Public Health

Public/Private Partnerships

Public/Public Partnerships

Rising Star

Team of the Year

 

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.