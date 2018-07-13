Time to enter the LGC Awards 2019

Entries are open for the 2019 LGC Awards, with three new categories added for this year: devolution, digital impact and future places.

The deadline for entries is 7 September. Entries are free and require only a statement of up to 1,000 words explaining the nature of what your council has done, why it did it and what others might learn from it.

LGC Awards will be presented on 13 March 2019 at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

Full details of how to enter and what judges will look for can be see here.