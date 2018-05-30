Travers: abortion law is made in Belfast; English cities decide little

Subscribe for full online access and get...
- Unlimited access to all online stories
- Daily briefings and news alerts
- A fortnightly magazine
- Exclusive supplements, research, reports and analysis
- Best practice case studies with our Idea Exchange
For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.
The government’s response to the implications for Northern Ireland of the result of Ireland’s referendum on abortion was to defend the principle that any decision on the future of abortion law in the North should be made by the Northern Ireland Assembly at Stormont rather than by the UK Parliament at Westminster.
Already have an account? Sign in