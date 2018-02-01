Obituary: Solace’s co-founder who helped redraw London boundaries

Subscribe for full online access and get...
Sir Alan Dawtry, chief executive of Westminster council from 1956-77, died on Saturday aged 102. Here Sir Rodney Brooke, one of his successors as Westminster chief, reflects on his extraordinary life.
