Steven Pleasant on Kieran Quinn: a leader 'whose principles shone through'

My friend and colleague Kieran Quinn, who was executive leader of Tameside MBC from 2010, died on Christmas Day 2017 following a heart attack. Kieran was a powerful life force both within Greater Manchester and beyond.
