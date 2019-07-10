Baxendale quits Birmingham for NZ's Christchurch

Dawn Baxendale has announced she is to quit as Birmingham City Council chief executive to take the same position at New Zealand’s Christchurch City Council.

It is not yet known when she will leave the authority.

Speaking to LGC this morning, Ms Baxendale said: “It’s a unique opportunity in the world to do this type of job – fundamentally you don’t turn that opportunity down. It’s an opportunity for my family for the future, for my kids.

“I would never have left Birmingham for another job in the UK.

“[The reason for my departure] it’s not just about the professional stuff, it’s about the personal stuff as well.”

Birmingham has been grappling with major challenges around its finances and governance in recent years. In April this year the government appointed improvement panel sent into the council four years ago disbanded itself, saying it agreed with the council’s own assessment that it was transforming, but it “remains to be seen” whether progress this year will be sustained.

Ms Baxendale indicated Birmingham had improved during her tenure, making significant strides on building partnerships and “bringing the council finances into stability”.

“We have really moved miles in the last year and a quarter – we know that, the team know that. It’s been a massive team effort with the officers,” she said.

She expressed “absolute confidence” the council would continue to improve, insisting the government thought this too.

Ms Baxendale’s move follows last month’s departure of Doncaster MBC chief executive Jo Miller to Hutt City Council, also in New Zealand.

The Birmingham chief said she did not believe that there was likely to be a major exodus of chiefs to overseas roles, when asked by LGC if this was the likely result of increased workload and greater stress chiefs faced here due to austerity and political turmoil.

She said of the role: “It’s very, very challenging but it can be extremely rewarding. That’s the experience I’ve had here in Birmingham.”

Birmingham leader Ian Ward (Lab) said: “Dawn is moving to New Zealand as the role in Christchurch is a unique work opportunity that she couldn’t pass-up and I’d like to wish her family well as they begin this exciting new chapter.

“When she joined the council 16 months ago we were entering a new phase in our improvement journey and, thanks in no small part to Dawn’s determination and tenacity, we have made significant steps forward. I know the team she is leaving behind will continue with that focus and build on the strong improvement foundations that have now been laid.

“In Dawn’s time as chief executive we have progressed in our preparations for the Commonwealth Games, launched the clean air zone and seen improvements to children’s services for the first time in 10 years.”