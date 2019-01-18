CA mayor seeks to impose precept

Liverpool City Region CA mayor Steve Rotheram (Lab) has proposed setting a council tax precept, a year after he ruled out such a move.

Mr Rotheram said this would be equivalent to 32p per week for most households in 2019-20.

He said the area’s devolution deal had “secured hundreds of millions of pounds that we would otherwise not have had”. However, as none of this could be used to cover combined authority running costs, “the budget will propose a small charge be added to council tax bills in the coming year, though for 95% of households it will mean a contribution of just 32 pence per week”.

The mayor hinted at disagreements with the constituent councils for the change: “In the face of continuing austerity we cannot expect our six local authorities to carry on funding the combined authority.

“This hasn’t been an easy decision, but it’s something we have to do in order to continue benefiting from devolution.”

A year ago, Mr Rotheram said it would be wrong to ask residents to “pay the price” for government cuts by imposing a precept.