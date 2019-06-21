CCN candidates clash on reorganisation

The two contenders for leadership of the County Councils Network (CCN) have set out radically different views on reorganisation.

Staffordshire CC leader Phil Atkins and Hertfordshire CC leader David Williams are vying for leadership of the Conservative group and so in effect next CCN chair, given the Tories’ crushing majority there. This is believed to be the first time the post has been contested.

Cllr Williams told LGC faster progress was needed on reorganisation, while Cllr Atkins said structural change should be limited to areas that wanted it.

Speaking to LGC, Cllr Williams said: “I don’t think we are making enough progress on local government reorganisation and we need to move that agenda on a stage, though in the meantime we are getting on with working more closely with the districts.

david williams herts

“I think we need clearer guidance from central government on structural change, at the moment the government has said it wants to see proposals for new councils with a population between 300,000 and 700,000.

“How do you fit somewhere like Hertfordshire into that, which has a population of 1.2 million? I could not countenance the fragmentation of adult social care or children’s services into two or more unitaries and I urge ministers to give more clarity on reorganisation.”

Cllr Atkins said counties and districts had complementary roles.

“You need a council of 750,000-1,250,000 population for adult social care and children’s services, but the districts can have a more granular understanding of their place and you need that too,” he said.

“We need the two working together instead of fighting each other for funds. Districts understand that adult social care will be the ruination of local government if we are not careful and they have a role in [prevention work] in housing, leisure and other services.

“I would not push reorganisation unless it’s something an area decides is best for it.”

Cllr Atkins said he had spent four years as CCN vice-chair “closely involved in work behind the scenes” and wanted to secure a fair funding deal for local government “and the counties in particular because of the pressures we face”.

He cited his experience in dealing with European Union funding and how this should be replaced post-Brexit and allocated between the priorities of research and development, smaller businesses and the green agenda.

Phillip Atkins Phillip Atkins

“It’s about how you turn ideas into goods and services, the midlands is good at manufacturing and places like Cambridge are good at having bright ideas but as a country we’ve not been good at putting the two together,” Cllr Atkins said.

Cllr Williams said he would emphasise the role counties play in growth and infrastructure, working with the NHS on population health and social mobility.

He said: “Ministers challenge us as to why there are variations in expenditure as the Treasury wants to know why there is different spending on special educational needs and adult social care. We need to recognise that and the role there for sector-led improvement.”

The result is due on 8 July with the winner formally taking office at CCN’s September annual general meeting, at which Kent CC leader Paul Carter will step down after four years as chair.