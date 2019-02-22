Chief leaves with £200k pension contribution

She was appointed under the previous Conservative administration and was said by the incumbent Liberal Democrats to be “currently not in the office” earlier this month, with her future due to be discussed at council meetings.

A council statement said Ms Agass was “leaving the council with early access to her local government pension.

“In order for this to happen, the council will be contributing circa £202,500 into the Local Government Pension Scheme towards the cost of early retirement”

Ms Agass joined South Cambridgeshire in July 2017, having previously been chief executive at South Kesteven DC.

Leader Bridget Smith (Lib Dem) thanked Ms Agass for her work, in particular during the transition between administrations.

Cllr Smith said: “The council has an ambitious agenda, and this will require a change to the way the organisation is structured and led. The council’s business plan and detailed budget is being considered and now is the right time for new leadership to manage the implementation phase.

Director of health and environmental services Mike Hill has become interim chief executive.

A spokesman said the council hoped to fill the permanent role as quickly as possible.

Ms Agass said: “I have very much enjoyed my time at South Cambridgeshire District Council. I am proud to be leaving such a fantastic team in place which is so motivated to serve our residents.

“I successfully supported the new administration in defining its programme and initiating the change process to enable that. I believe it is now the right time for me to hand over to a new person to lead the organisation on the next stage of its journey.”