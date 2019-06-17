City corrects election register error

Plymouth City Council has acted to correct an error that saw hundreds of students added to the electoral register without their consent.

An independent candidate who lost the Drake ward by 13 votes to Labour in May had said that the error may have affected the result.

A council statement said: “We have received clarification from the Electoral Commission who highlighted a procedural error which we have now corrected.

“We’d like to be clear to everyone that no-one who was ineligible to vote was able to cast a vote and no one who was eligible to vote was deprived of their franchise.”

It had originally been suggested thousands of students had been added to the register without their consent but a spokesperson confirmed to LGC it was only 304.

Plymouth said it was encouraged by the law to approach university registrars for details of students, although it was up to them individually to confirm their registration.

“A number of students who were eligible to vote had not confirmed this fact but appeared on the register,” the council said.

“While this was a procedural mistake, they were still eligible to vote.”

Plymouth said it targeted students, homeless people, service personnel, looked after young people and residents of shared houses to try to include them in its electoral registration but was “now reviewing our processes in the light of this clarification.”