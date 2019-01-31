City names acting chief

Lancaster City Council has named Kieran Keane as acting chief executive until the end of October, while recruitment for the permanent role takes place.

Incumbent Susan Parsonage is to become chief executive for Wokingham BC.

Mr Keane, who will take on the role on March 25, is assistant chief executive and joined the council in July 2017 to assist with developing and implementing a commercialisation strategy.

He is also leading on the regeneration of the Canal Quarter and Lancaster’s plans for UK’s second Eden Project.

Leader Eileen Blamire (Lab) said: “Kieran has already proven himself to be passionate about Lancaster and the district.

“His appointment, initially until the end of October, will allow the council to continue with ‘business as usual’, putting the priorities of the council first and ensuring a smooth transition. We look forward to continuing to work closely with him.”