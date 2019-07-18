Dan Wellings and Chris Naylor: is the Wigan Deal real?

Much has already been written about the approach Wigan MBC has taken to delivering public services since the turn of the decade. At a time of austerity and swingeing cuts to local authority budgets the council has taken a different approach to providing services for its community.

At its heart is the concept of “working with” rather than “doing to”, drawing on the strengths and assets of individuals and communities to improve outcomes. This idea of a new relationship with the public has become known as the “Wigan Deal”. But the question is what difference, if any, has this made? In other words, is the Deal real?

Our new report offers an independent critique of the approach taken in Wigan and the changes seen as a result. It is not a formal evaluation, but it starts to provide answers on what impact the Deal is having for people living and working in Wigan. The evidence suggests that the council and its partners have managed to protect or improve outcomes while making significant financial savings.

Something we were struck by in our work in Wigan was the level of staff engagement; there was a palpable sense of positivity and pride among those working in health and social care in Wigan. People had a very clear sense of shared purpose, working towards the same goals and working in the same way to achieve them. From 2013 to 2016 staff engagement scores improved by 18.5%. In 2017, 88% of staff agreed that the Deal is changing the way the council works.

In the interviews we conducted with staff we were told time and time again that they feel the work they are doing is making a difference to the lives of people in Wigan. Moreover – and this is an important lesson for other public services – they felt they had the permission to innovate and were backed by senior managers to take risks rather than worried they would have to take the blame if things went wrong.

One of our findings was that more work needs to be done both locally and at a national level to think through what an appropriate set of metrics to measure this new way of working might look like particularly around user experience and outcomes. Using the metrics we do have, on social care, Wigan is performing well across a range of key indicators.

For care homes, the rate of improvement in Care Quality Commission ratings in recent years has been among the highest nationally. For service users, overall satisfaction rates have held up and are in line with the national average (these dipped in 2016-17 but have since recovered).

Wigan’s headline achievement in public health is a significant increase in healthy life-expectancy. Wigan outperformed almost all of its 15 nearest “statistical neighbours” (councils with a similar population and geography), with only three of these seeing similarly positive results.

Attributing this change to interventions from the council is difficult but other key measures suggest that the approach the council and its partners are taking is having an effect. Premature mortality from cardiovascular disease and cancer has fallen faster in Wigan than in England as a whole, and there has been a significant reduction in smoking rates and higher rates of physical activity. Perhaps most relevant is that these improvements represent a reversal of the trends seen in Wigan before the council and its partners embarked on this new way of working.

None of this is to suggest that things are perfect in Wigan – there are still significant challenges. Excess weight among 10 to 11 year old children has increased (as it has nationally), the percentage of adults classified as overweight or obese remains higher than the England average, breastfeeding rates are low, and while school readiness has improved this is still a major challenge in some parts of the borough.

Something Wigan council often talks about is changing the nature of the relationship between citizens and the state. Our focus groups with local residents suggest that there is still much more to be done on this front – many people were unaware of the Deal or viewed it with some suspicion seeing it as a way to make cuts by asking people to do more themselves. This demonstrates how challenging it is for one local system to build a new relationship with the public in isolation, particularly at a time of austerity.

So, is the Deal real? Based on our research, we would say that it is doing something of fundamental significance and appears to be beginning to show results. We want to be clear, however, that it does not offer a quick fix. The worst outcome would be for other local authorities and health and care systems to think ‘we will do a Deal’ without understanding that underpins it.

The Deal has been the result of bold leadership, constancy of purpose and several years of hard work, with a leadership model that places trust in staff and in the communities they serve. Without going through an equivalent transformation, the risk is of doing something that replicates the style without any of the substance.

Dan Wellings and Chris Naylor, senior fellows, The King’s Fund

A Citizen-Led Approach to Health and Care: lessons from the Wigan Deal’ was published by The King’s Fund on 26 June 2019 and is available to download at: www.kingsfund.org.uk/wigan