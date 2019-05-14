Dawes raises concerns over LEPs' project management skills

Nearly 30% of local enterprise partnerships need to improve their performance on project delivery, the government has said.

For the first time the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government has given each of the 38 LEPs an Ofsted-style rating for governance, delivery and strategy. These are disclosed in a letter from ministry permanent secretary Melanie Dawes to Meg Hillier (Lab), chair of the Public Accounts Committee, which has been published today.

In this year’s annual performance reviews, the ratings for governance and strategy were higher than those for delivery.

Governance Delivery Strategy Exceptional 3 4 6 Good 32 22 26 Requires improvement 2 11 5 Inadequate 0 0 0

Although Ms Dawes’ report says that LEPs have made “significant proactive improvements over the past year in all three themes”, it said that some LEPs need to “improve their programme and project management to ensure that they can deliver projects on time and in budget to meet strategic priorities”.

Ms Dawes also urged action in some LEPs over improving the diversity of boards; branding and the publicising of their work; ensuring that all geographical areas they covered and economic sectors were represented; and ensuring the separation of duties between the LEP, accountable body and 151 officer.