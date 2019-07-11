Andrew Carter: Think local to solve Britain’s productivity puzzle

One of the most concerning aspects of Westminster’s ongoing Brexit debate is that it is letting other unresolved political and economic problems go unnoticed. One of the most serious and overlooked of these is the UK’s productivity problem.

Our national productivity continues to trail other comparable countries such as Germany and France. But this only tells half the story. On a local level only 14 cities boast productivity levels above the UK average and 12 of these are in the greater south-east. Given the serious situation we find ourselves in it is surprising that the productivity problem doesn’t receive more attention than it gets currently.

Part of the challenge is that it can often be too abstract for politicians to focus on, both in terms of what it means for people’s everyday lives and what national and local policymakers can actually do about it.

Adopting a local place-based perspective to cities’ productivity problems addresses both of these challenges by providing understanding and action.

Places with lower levels of productivity have lower wages and higher unemployment. Wages and jobs are tangible issues that affect people’s lives. Expressed in these terms the reason for addressing productivity becomes much more real and important.

What can local policymakers do to improve productivity? A place-based approach also provides the mechanism for bringing together and co-ordinating the various national and local policies that can increase productivity, wages and employment. The reality is that the large city-by-city variations in productivity cannot be solved by national government acting alone; they require local solutions that are developed and driven by local policymakers.

Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Park is a good example of how a place-based approach to innovation has boosted productivity creating high skilled, high paid jobs. It brought together academic, government and business to deliver new products and new ways of working. The park has been central in helping to shift the city-region from being a place of mass manufacturing to one that is at the cutting edge of high-tech research and development. And by sharing its innovations with other places across the country – for example by improving the efficiency of the production lines for Roll-Royce in Sunderland and for Airbus in Broughton, north Wales – the Advanced Manufacturing Park’s impact extends well beyond the city-region.

The Advanced Manufacturing Park provides practical lessons for local and national policymakers considering how to improve the economic performance of other places. Past economic strengths rarely work as a blueprint for future success. Sheffield recognised this reality and, while retaining the best of its industrial and manufacturing heritage, has not clung to it. Instead it has brought it into the twenty first century with a focus on advanced manufacturing prototypes, the final products of which have tangible economic benefits for places beyond Sheffield’s political boundaries.

This is the path that other local policymakers should take, focusing on cutting edge innovation. In the words of the founder of the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre Professor Keith Ridgway: “we do things that no other place can do”.

Local policymakers also need to ensure that the other factors that innovation relies on – skilled workers, public and private research and development funding, appropriate working premises and infrastructure – are all in place and work together to drive the economy forward. Fully achieving all of this this will require further city devolution from central government, so local policymakers should be clear with Whitehall exactly what powers they need to be granted to drive economic growth.

Very few local politicians jump out of bed in the morning with the aim of addressing local productivity problems, but this is the biggest economic challenge that the UK faces. If both national and local policymakers don’t address this then dealing with concerns about the north/south divide, wages and jobs, or inequality and climate change will be near impossible.

With national politicians likely to be distracted for some time, the baton is now very firmly in the hands of local leaders. Steps are heading in the right direction. Last month the West Midlands launched an ambitious plan to boost productivity in Britain’s second largest city-region and others are likely to follow in the near future. These must embrace a place-based approach that stresses the importance of solving their own productivity problems and how they are going to do it and tells government exactly what powers they need to do this.

Westminster is gridlocked so the chance for local government to take the initiative and drive economic growth is now. It must seize the initiative.

Andrew Carter, chief executive, Centre for Cities