Borderlands agree 'momentous' £400m growth deal

A deal that will unlock up to £394.5 million of investment into the five council areas on both sides of the English and Scottish border has been signed in what the government has hailed as a momentous deal for the region.

It is hoped that the deal, which covers Dumfries & Galloway and Scottish Borders councils, Carlisle City Council and Cumbria and Northumberland CCs, will generate around £1.1bn of economic benefits for the region by creating jobs and encouraging future investment in the area.

Up to £265m is being funded by the UK Government, £85m from the Scottish Government with the remaining £44.5m coming from the councils.

The government said as the south of Scotland and northernmost parts of England operate as a single economic area it is important the border is not allowed to become an “obstacle to development”.

The projects to be funded by the deal, which are all subject to approval of business cases, include up to £15m in improvements at Carlisle railway station to enhance connectivity into the wider Borderlands region, as well as up to £10m to assess the feasibility of extending the Borders Railway from Tweedbank to Carlisle.

Other projects being lined up for funding include up to £19m for a mountain bike innovation centre, and up to £5m for the development of a play village at Alnwick Gardens in Northumberland.

Northern Powerhouse minister Jake Berry MP said: “This once-in-a-generation deal will deliver unprecedented investment in the Borderlands region while strengthening our cross-border links.

“We have moved closer to finalising a deal which will deliver over 5,500 jobs, dramatically improve transport and digital connectivity, boost tourism and generate around £1.1bn of economic benefits for the region.

“With the combined strength of the UK, Scottish and local governments, let’s use this Borderlands Deal to realise a new era of regeneration, inclusive growth and limitless economic opportunities for the Borderlands and the whole of the Northern Powerhouse.”

Northumberland leader Peter Jackson (Con) described the signing of the heads of terms of the agreement as a “vital step” towards the next stage of the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal, enabling the Partnership to finalise the business cases for the agreed projects and programmes and to access the funding to take these forward.

“Significant work has gone in by all the partners and the two governments to get to this stage, and thanks to the very close working relationship we’ve made excellent progress to date and have no doubt that will continue as we all work towards signing the full deal agreement next year,” he said.