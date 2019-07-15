Borough imposes rent restrictions to protect artistic community

Hackney LBC has imposed rent restrictions on business units included in a large-scale redevelopment scheme to ensure artists, musicians and craftspeople are never priced-out of the borough.

Over the next decade, Hackney Wick Central is set to see some 4,500 new homes built alongside community and retail facilities.

But within the plans approved by the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan are conditions to ensure creative businesses can continue to rent units in the area at prices set at less than half the market rate.

The authority achieved the conditions in a masterplan presented jointly with the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) to the LLDC planning authority, which is composed of members from the five London 2012 Olympic boroughs.

Approved in March, it stated just more than 8,400m squared of existing low-cost workspace must be rebuilt and given back to the same use with any future development proposals.

It said: “The low-cost workspace will be provided in perpetuity with a capped rent at £8 per square foot.”

The units are currently located in 18 aging industrial sites owned by private landlords, who the council believe are likely to want to demolish and rebuild into more profitable structures.

While the sites are rebuilt, Hackney LBC will provide alternative workspaces in three sites it owns and plans to refurbish.

Guy Nicholson (Lab), cabinet member for planning, culture and inclusive economy, said the authority’s intervention would ensure new developments worked together to benefit the whole community, rather than in a piecemeal way.

“Creative and artistic businesses are at the heart of Hackney Wick, and through this innovative new approach we’re determined to protect the makers that make this corner of our borough unique and inspiring,” he said.

“While new developments will bring new homes and businesses, these new rules will balance that with opportunities for existing businesses and residents to secure new premises or find ways into a career in the creative or tech sectors.”

President of the Royal Town Planning Institute Ian Tant said the mechanism used by Hackney LBC was common when dealing with commercial developments.

“It is not unusual for councils, where they’re dealing with commercial developments, to seek the opportunity for low cost start-up units or low-cost businesses,” he said.

“There are a number of examples of councils across the country who have done that.”

Mr Tant added that Hackney was in a strong position to use the strategy as the land covered by the clause was essentially controlled by the London mayor.

In December 2018, Mr Khan announced Hackney Wick was included within six Creative Enterprise Zones earmarked for funding to support artists, small creative businesses and local people.