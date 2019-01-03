Brokenshire to announce funding for manufacturing zones

Four pilot projects aimed at boosting manufacturing in the East Midlands will be announced today by housing and communities secretary James Brokenshire.

Plans for sites in Melton Mowbray, Leicester, Lincolnshire and North Derbyshire will be supported by a share of £500,000 announced by the chancellor Philip Hammond in 2017 for ‘East Midlands Manufacturing Zones’, which will aim to reduce planning restrictions to free-up land and encourage investment.

During a visit to the East Midlands today Mr Brokenshire will say the manufacturing zones show the government’s industrial strategy is backing local businesses and building on local strengths.

“Manufacturing, innovation and trade are at the heart of the East Midlands economy, so it is the perfect place for the UK’s first manufacturing zones,” he will add.

The D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership has been allocated £220,000 for the development of a manufacturing zone across Bolsover, north east Derbyshire and Chesterfield.

The Greater Lincolnshire Enterprise Partnership will receive £155,000 to boost the development of the food and advanced manufacturing industries across Lincolnshire and the South Humber Industrial Investment Programme area.

The Leicester and Leicestershire Local Enterprise partnership will receive £75,000 to help create a food and drink focused manufacturing zone in three locations in Melton Mowbray.

The University of Leicester has been allocated £50,000 to design a ‘low-cost access to space’ facility as part of the planned Space Park development.