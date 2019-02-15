Charities warn over Brexit impact on poor

A coalition of charities and campaigners has warned MPs that they must protect people in low income areas from the impact of Brexit.

They said in an open letter: “There is widespread agreement that some level of economic and social disruption will follow Brexit, at least in the short term, and worst of all under a ‘no deal’ scenario.

“Low-income families will be worst affected, having already endured years of benefit cuts and freezes.”

MPs received the organisations’ joint briefing on protecting people and places in poverty from the risks of a no-deal Brexit.

Analysis by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, which coordinated the letter, showed there were three key actions to protect families from external shocks “particularly salient if the economy becomes more volatile after Brexit”.

These were to end the freeze on working-age benefits and tax credits a year early, reduce the the five-week wait at the start of new claims for Universal Credit and a stimulus package for jobs and skills for places with weaker economic performance.

The letter said: “We do not take a view on the merits of Brexit or otherwise. But we are clear we must protect people, including families with children, on low incomes from any short-term economic shocks.”