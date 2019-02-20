Forbes defeated in bid for North of Tyne mayor

The senior vice chair of the Local Government Association has this morning been defeated in his bid to become Labour’s mayoral candidate for the North of Tyne CA.

Nick Forbes, who is also leader of the LGA’s Labour group and Newcastle City Council leader, lost out to Newcastle councillor Jamie Driscoll, a staunch supporter of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn who was supported by campain group Momentum.

The BBC reports Cllr Driscoll received 57% of member votes.

Speaking following the announcement, Cllr Driscoll thanked Cllr Forbes for being “comradely” during the campaign.

He added: “We all know there is a housing crisis. There are people on our streets and dying on our streets.

“We need social housing that is fair rent and eco-friendly. I will make sure those homes are built.”

Reacting to the result on Twitter, Cllr Forbes said: ”Congratulations to @MayorJd4 on winning the Labour nomination for the North of Tyne Mayoral election. Now the work starts to ensure we elect a Labour Mayor! Thank you to everyone who supported me and campaigned for me, your friendship means a great deal.”

The LGA Labour group’s chief whip and leader of Blackpool City Council on Twitter said: ”Very disappointed that my good friend and colleague @nick_forbes wasn’t selected as the Labour Candidate for the North of Tyne Mayoral election. Congratulations, however to @MayorJd4 and look forward to Nick continuing his inspirational work as Leader of @LGA_Labour Group.

The election for North of Tyne will take place in May.