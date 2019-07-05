Future High Streets fund shortlist revealed

Fifty-one local areas have been picked to go through to the next round of the Future High Streets fund.

The successful areas will now each receive up to £150,000 of funding to work up detailed project proposals to regenerate and transform their town centres. Some of them will eventually receive multi-million pound funding to complete their projects.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government said it will work closely with them, focusing on places that have “shovel ready” projects where there might be opportunities to accelerate these.

The £675m fund was announced last December to enable councils to revitalise ailing high streets and make them “fit for the future”.

The latest bad news for high streets is yesterday’s announcement that the bookmaker William Hill is to close 700 branches.

Prime minister Theresa May admitted that new technology and changes in the way we shop means that high streets face “growing challenges”.

“The funding will breathe new life into town centres and – together with measures such as small business rate cuts and opening up empty shops – will transform our high streets for the future,” she added.

According to MHCLG, there were more than 300 bids to the fund, which was open to all 326 councils with planning powers – so at least 249 councils (83%) were rejected.

And for the 51 who have made it through, there is no guarantee of further investment funding to shortlisted places if the proposals put forward are “not sufficiently developed or fail to demonstrate adequate value for money or deliverability”.

Councils through to the second round, including Wakefield MDC, Oldham MBC and Great Yarmouth BC, now have until spring 2020 to submit their final business cases.

Great Yarmouth’s bid was focussed around re-introducing more residential uses back into the town centre, bringing empty buildings back into use and improving linkages to the seafront. In the latest blow to the town’s retail offering, Debenhams recently announced it was closing its store there.

Carl Smith (Con), the council’s leader, and Trevor Wainwright, the Labour group leader, said the news of the successful bid was “absolutely fantastic” and enabled them to develop a business case to seek “significant, multi-million-pound investment in our town centre”.

“[This] is a huge show of confidence in Great Yarmouth’s potential and our clear vision to regenerate the historic town centre as a community hub and the heart of our borough,” they said.

Last month the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport together with the Architectural Heritage Fund and National Lottery Heritage Fund announced a £62m package to restore historic buildings, create new work spaces and cultural venues in town centres. £55m of this was allocated from the £675m Future High Streets Fund.