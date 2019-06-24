GM set to pioneer bus franchise outside London

Greater Manchester CA has outlined plans to become the first region outside London to franchise its bus network, as part of mayor Andy Bunham’s ten-year plan to transform the transport system.

Greater Manchester is the first authority seeking to make use of new powers outlined in The Bus Services Act 2017, which enables local authorities to establish franchising for bus services as one of three options available when working in partnership with operators.

Mr Burnham today unveiled the plans as he launched Our Network, a vision for what he described as a “cohesive and seamless single system that brings together all the different ways people travel in our city-region”. It follows an assessment of the future of Greater Manchester’s bus market, which recommends franchising as its preferred option.

Greater Manchester will decide whether to proceed with the scheme on Friday, and would then approve the assessment for independent audit before taking it to public consultation.

Bus use in the region has fallen by 32 million annual passenger journeys since 2010. However, Greater Manchester estimates it will need to support 600,000 extra daily journeys by 2035.

Since 1986 Greater Manchester bus services have been deregulated and are now run by private operators who decide routes, timetables, fares and standards. Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) currently subsidises around 20% of these services on behalf of the CA.

Under franchising TfGM could set the services, timetables, vehicle standards, ticketing options and branding, and would receive the revenue from tickets after contracting companies to run services.

Mr Burnham today described the current public transport system in Greater Manchester as “fragmented and unreliable” with “often confusing ticketing and passenger information”. He claimed his plans have the potential to “transform” the region.

“By allowing people to easily and quickly move around our city-region we can unlock growth, cut congestion and air pollution and enable our residents to lead fulfilling and rewarding lives,” he said.

As part of One Network, Mr Burnham also today announced plans to expand the region’s metro network, with a new Trafford Park line extension to open in early 2020 and 27 new trams being delivered from early next year onwards. Further expansion proposals on the table include lines to Port Salford and Middleton and an airport loop line. Metrolink will also soon feature a contactless payment system.

Park and Ride capacity will be boosted by almost 1,000 new spaces by the end of 2020, with a new bike hire scheme including electric bikes launching next year. A new partnership with Google to improve travel advice is also imminent.

Mr Burnham’s plans to shake up the transport network come at a key time as the authority’s public consultation on its proposed clean air zone, which would charge polluting buses, taxis and lorries (but not private cars), closes on Sunday.

The announcement also comes a day after the Northern Powerhouse reached its five year milestone. The government marked the occasion by saying it is spending a record £13 billion investment in transport in the North, including an upcoming £3 billion investment into the trans-Pennine route and “support” for HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail.

Mr Burnham today called on the government to devolve the required funding and powers, as recommended by the National Infrastructure Commission, to deliver projects and close the gap in transport funding between the north and the south.

“If the next government is serious about closing the North-South divide, a critical step forward will be empowering us with the necessary powers and funding to improve our transport,” he said.

Mr Burnham is also calling for the same subsidies for northern bus fares as those applied in London. A single bus journey in Greater Manchester currently costs £4, but is capped at £1.50 in London.