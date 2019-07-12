Leaders urged to 'put away handbags' as devo deadlock continues

Doncaster and Barnsley MBCs are still refusing to sign up to the Sheffield City Region devolution deal, LGC has learned, four months after the combined authority’s mayor announced the political impasse had been broken.

Barnsley and Doncaster, which along with Sheffield City Council and Rotherham MBC are the four members of the CA, would prefer to be part of a One Yorkshire devolution deal for the whole of the historic county. However, unlike the Sheffield City Region deal, which all parties initially agreed with government in 2015, no such deal is currently on offer from minsters.

In March Dan Jarvis (Lab), who became the city region’s first mayor in May 2018, and the four councils’ Labour leaders came to an agreement that they would proceed with the Sheffield City Region deal until the end of Mr Jarvis’ term in 2022. After that each authority would be free to move to other devolution agreements if they so wish.

In May communities secretary James Brokenshire gave his backing to this arrangement. But since then, progress has stalled and the two breakaway councils are yet to sign the deal which would potentially unlock £900m in funding over 30 years and hand the mayor greater powers over transport and the adult skills funding budget.

One insider told LGC that Barnsley and Doncaster are insisting on “nailed on commitments” about One Yorkshire, which the government is “reluctant to give”. However, other local figures blamed a failure to compromise.

Doncaster and Barnsley’s leaders were unavailable for comment, but Doncaster councillor Duncan Anderson (Lab) told LGC the government’s approach to One Yorkshire has softened.

“I know that the leaders are in negotiations with Westminster, but Brexit and the leadership election are holding things up” said Cllr Anderson.

“There has definitely been more movement towards a One Yorkshire deal – I have been getting briefings on it. I want to see a One Yorkshire deal as soon as possible, and if it’s possible to do that without having to do a Sheffield City Region deal, then great – if not then we should do the Sheffield City Region deal on a temporary basis.”

But Lord Scriven (Lib Dem), who was leader of Sheffield City Council from 2008 to 2011 and a councillor until May this year, said he believes the deadlock has arisen because personalities rather than policies have got in the way.

He called for “big egos” to “put away their handbags to sit down and compromise” in order to move forwards with a deal for South Yorkshire.

“Sheffield are playing the ‘we are the big city’ card, which is alienating other areas, rather than bringing a soothing approach,” he said.

“There is a failure of Sheffield leadership to work in a collaborative way on what Barnsley and Doncaster want to do in the long term, and the result is that we all lose out.

“It is absolutely bewildering and frustrating that five people from the same political party cannot agree to an interim solution to get us over the line. They should have the wealth, stability and the long term interests of this region at heart, but instead they are just five egos playing silly games.”

Lord Scriven claims that ministers tell him they are “just as frustrated as I am” with the impasse.

Clive Betts, the MP for Sheffield South East, said he believes that the future of a One Yorkshire devolution deal is still dependent on having a South Yorkshire deal as a base. “No government can work on the basis of people agreeing a deal, and then changing their minds,” he warned. “It is disappointing if that is the case.”

Richard Right, the executive director of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, described the political wranglings as a “localised version of Brexit”.

“We signed a devolution deal back in 2015 and that was a contract as far as I am concerned. In business, they would be in breach of contract,” he said.

“I have lived through the closure of the coal mines and steel works and seen how difficult it is to get people into employment - this devolution deal is essential for the future prosperity of the region.”

Mr Jarvis told LGC that he remains “committed” to implementing the Sheffield City Region devolution deal along with the development of a One Yorkshire agreement, and is working with South Yorkshire leaders and with government on the next steps to enable progress.