Natalie Turner: Ageing offers opportunity for industrial strategies

Many local authorities are rightly making adapting to the ageing population their top priority. Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) took a big step forward this month with publication of its local industrial strategy .

GMCA has made it a mission to capitalise on the opportunity of ageing and become “one of the best places in the world to grow up, get on and grow old”. This builds on its commitment as the UK’s first age-friendly city region, as recognised by the World Health Organization, and sets out a bold vision of how older people can contribute to and benefit from local economic growth, both stimulating and influencing innovation.

The question is, as other mayoral combined authorities and local economic partnerships develop their own local industrial strategies, how should they follow suit?

GMCA understands the need for a care system fit for an ageing population, and the unique opportunity that a devolved health and care partnership can offer. It’s no surprise to see it commit to finding a home for a prospective International Centre for Healthy Ageing, to “drive real-world testing and commercialisation of health, care and wellbeing innovations that support healthy ageing”.

Just as importantly, its local industrial strategy makes a clear link between health and work, highlighting the fact that poor health is one of the key drivers of job insecurity and of low productivity for those in work. We know from our strategic partnership with GMCA how much focus is on supporting over-50s who are out of work and giving everyone in the area access to new skills and economic opportunities.

These kinds of measures are available to all local economic partnerships. Local authorities should lead by example by committing to become an age-friendly employer, encouraging local employers to follow-suit, and developing skills strategies that consider older employees and those returning to work, not just school and college leavers.

Finally, one of the most important steps a local authority can take is to sign up to become an age-friendly community. This helps drive forward the ageing agenda and coordinate across sectors. Multi-sector collaboration is a fundamental and important step towards ensuring services and infrastructure work for older people.

In GMCA, the Greater Manchester Ageing Hub leads on much of this work, bringing together universities, public and private services and local citizens to consider how to improve the lives of all residents as they age. The Centre for Ageing Better has a formal partnership with the GMCA and believes that this kind of place-wide coordination is essential for an informed and strategic response to “the economic opportunities of ageing” – as well as to the design of infrastructure and services for ageing well in a place.

The rapid shift in the age profile of the population requires an urgent response, and the industrial strategy’s ageing society grand challenge recognises the opportunity posed by an ageing population. A partnership between local leaders and national government – as well as businesses, universities and the voluntary sector – is the best way to capitalise on this opportunity.