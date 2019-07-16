REVEALED: £130m of housing infrastructure bids rejected

More than £100m in funding announced through the government’s housing infrastructure fund has been withdrawn following “funding clarification”, LGC analysis has found.

In February 2018, then housing and communities secretary Sajid Javid announced 133 projects would share £866m after successfully bidding for marginal viability funding under the ‘hif’.

Since then Homes England has been working with the councils behind the bids on due diligence and clarifying funding for the projects which include new roads and other infrastructure required to unlock housing development.

However, last week, almost 18 months later, it was announced just 110 projects would actually be receiving funding of £759m.

A total of £133m has been withdrawn from the previous amount announced. However, due to 23 projects receiving slightly more funding than originally announced the net reduction is £107m.

Housing minister Kit Malthouse said the government was unable to provide funding “where plans no longer meet the criteria”.

While some of the 23 councils affected are hoping to receive funding from other sources with the support of Homes England, other councils have told LGC they are “disappointed” by the news.

Plymouth City Council had been expecting £2.8m towards phase four of its regeneration of a 1930s housing estate, in partnership with Plymouth Community Homes.

This would see 140 dilapidated houses demolished and replaced with 197 new homes.

However, the council has now been informed by the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government that the project no longer represents value for money.

Anthony Payne, the council’s strategic director for place, said: “We were incredibly disappointed. We have approval to use CPO powers if required.

“At no point did we get any indication that this wasn’t going to be taken forward. [Homes England] still worked with us for 18 months.”

Mr Payne said this phase of the development, which includes plans for a total of over 1,100 homes, was now on hold and the council would be working with Plymouth Community Homes to find a way forward.

Croydon LBC which has lost out on £10m of funding to support a major redevelopment of the Whitgift shopping centre and surrounding land in partnership with major retail developers Westfield and Hammerson also described the news as “disappointing”.

Trafford MBC had been seeking £6.7m to support a 550-home private sector development alongside the Manchester Ship Canal but this offer has now been withdrawn. The council was successful in two other bids totalling £12.5m.

A spokesman said: “Following assessment by Homes England they determined that there was not a demonstrable funding gap for the [canal side] site which met the criteria for the housing infrastructure fund.

“While the council were disappointed at their decision we are supporting the landowner to bring the site forward for development, and are optimistic this will be achieved with private sector funding.”

However, Northumberland CC told LGC it had withdrawn its application for £4.5m of hif funding after working in partnership with Homes England to secure an “alternative funding route… to deliver the necessary infrastructure to support the development of the St George’s site in Morpeth and enable this strategically important housing site site to proceed”.

Homes England chief executive Nick Walkley told an event at the Local Government Association conference in Bournemouth earlier this month that the reason it had taken the agency so long to make a final decision on bids was because some of them did not really need public money.

He said this had meant Homes England has to ask questions about whether the projects were structured in the right way.

Mr Malthouse said: “We are committed to working together with ambitious councils and helping them deliver the homes this country so desperately needs.

“Our £5.5bn housing infrastructure fund is allowing councils to support much-needed infrastructure projects, but where plans no longer meet the criteria, we are unable to provide funding.”

The £5.5bn hif is split into two tranches. The first of these is marginal viability funding which was open to district and single tier councils and intended to fund infrastructure required to make additional sites viable for homes or unblock existing sites. The second is forward funding distributed through combined authorities, counties and single tier councils for large strategic projects.

So far, £1.3bn has been awarded to nine forward funding bids taking the total of hif funding now agreed to just over £2bn. A further 34 forward funding business cases are still being considered by the government and Homes England.

Aylesbury Vale DC was promised £9.5m of MVF funding for a link road to support the development of the Aylesbury Garden Town in February 2018 but this was not confirmed last week. However, Bill Chapple, chair of the Aylesbury Vale Garden Town delivery board, told LGC, the bid was being considered alongside a larger forward funding bid for the development.

He said: “It is hoped that there will be a decision on both bids in autumn 2019.”

In October last year the government introduced new criteria on the awarding of housing funding, including the hif, which stipulated that 80% of it should go to areas with the “highest affordability pressure”. This is defined as any lower-tier council area where the ratio of house prices to average incomes is at or above the national median.

LGC analysis shows the largest proportion of MVF went to the south east (25.5%), followed by the south west (17.7%). Of the bids that lost out on funding, six were in the south west and four in the south east.