Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

David paine masthead

The deputy editor

We must tackle despondency with democratic renewal
 Menu 

Revealed: Third of top-tier councils attended Mipim 2019

15 April, 2019 By

yachts2

Major players had meetings on yachts in Cannes harbour

1/5

Hide caption

  • yachts2

    Major players had meetings on yachts in Cannes harbour

  • ealing

    Ealing was one of 10 London boroughs at Mipim

  • london on the beach

    London sets out its stall next to Istanbul

  • leeds city region

    First councils from Leeds City Region attended Mipim

  • robin hood 2

    'Robin Hood' was part of Nottingham City Council's delegation

  • Comment

At least a third of top-tier councils attended the Mipim property conference in the south of France this year, LGC research has established.

More from: Revealed: Third of top-tier councils attended Mipim 2019

In total, 51 top-tier authorities were part of eight delegations showcasing the development opportunities in their areas. This included 11 London boroughs and eight county councils, all in the Midlands. Overall there was a 9% increase in UK delegates compared with 2018, however it is not known if more councils attended this year than last. 

Attendance at the conference, which is held in Cannes and has a reputation for excess, can prove controversial in the UK. However, local government attendees are adamant it leads to jobs and homes.

In an interview with LGC at the conference, West Midlands CA chief executive Deborah Cadman predicted the region would “have a number of deals as a result of being at Mipim”.

“Whether you like it or nor big global investors come to Mipim to see what opportunities there are for them to spend their money,” she added.

Mipim 2019

Attendance

Activity

Cost

The delegations

More from LGC at Mipim

The chief executive: Deborah Cadman

The metro-mayor: Tim Bowles

The investor perspective

Lincolnshire CC cabinet member Colin Davie (Con) said attending the conference was helping to attract the investment needed for the council to deliver its £307m growth plan. “Our participation here at Mipim is key to that and we believe that the Team Lincolnshire approach of public and private sector working together is the way to convince investors that Lincolnshire is the place to be.”

The delegations included local businesses or firms working in the area whose sponsorship is said to cover the majority of the cost of attending the conference.

For example, the Invest Newcastle delegation had a total of 80 delegates including 32 private sector partners as well as representatives from Newcastle City Council, Durham CC and Gateshead Council.

Jennifer Hartley, director of Invest Newcastle said: “We took out five council-linked development opportunities along with a further 15 private sector projects.

“In total, we had 18 on stand events plus three off stand. Many of our delegates also took part in events on other stands and meetings by our delegates will be in the hundreds.”

The Manchester at Mipim presence, which featured a beachfront bar and meeting space, cost around £500,000 and was co-ordinated by Marketing Manchester which works to promote the Greater Manchester conurbation. The bulk of this cost was covered by private sector sponsors with Manchester City Council contributing £50,000. LGC understands the other six councils that were part of the delegation put in closer to £10,000.

Harrogate BC was the only district council which sent council employees or politicians to the conference, as far as LGC’s research has been able to establish.

Mipim 2019

Attendance

attendance

attendance

 

Activity

activity

activity

 

Cost

cost copy

cost copy

 

Delegations including English local government at Mipim 2019

 
Bristol & Bath Leeds City RegionLiverpoolLondonManchesterNewcastleMidlandsSheffield City Region 
Bristol City Council Leeds City Council Liverpool City Council  Ealing LBC Manchester City Council Newcastle City Council Nottingham City Council Sheffield City Council
North Somerset Council Wakefield MDC Wirral MBC Hounslow LBC Bolton MBC Gateshead Council  Telford & Wrekin Council  Doncaster MBC
Bath & North East Somerset Council Kirklees Metropolitan Council St Helens MBC Thurrock Council Stockport MBC Durham CC Solihull MBC  
South Gloucestershire Council Bradford City MDC Knowsley MBC Barking & Dagenham LBC Salford City Council    Shropshire CC  
  Harrogate BC   Wandsworth LBC Bury MBC   Stoke-on-Trent City Council  
      City of London Corporation Oldham MBC   Staffordshire CC  
      Harrow LBC Trafford MBC   Birmingham City Council  
      Havering LBC     Warwickshire CC  
      Lambeth LBC     Lincolnshire CC  
      Waltham Forest LBC     Leicester City Council  
            Leicestershire CC  
            Wolverhampton City Council  
            Derbyshire CC  
            Worcestershire CC  
            Herefordshire CC  
            Coventry City Council   

 

 

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.