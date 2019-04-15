Revealed: Third of top-tier councils attended Mipim 2019

In total, 51 top-tier authorities were part of eight delegations showcasing the development opportunities in their areas. This included 11 London boroughs and eight county councils, all in the Midlands. Overall there was a 9% increase in UK delegates compared with 2018, however it is not known if more councils attended this year than last.

Attendance at the conference, which is held in Cannes and has a reputation for excess, can prove controversial in the UK. However, local government attendees are adamant it leads to jobs and homes.

In an interview with LGC at the conference, West Midlands CA chief executive Deborah Cadman predicted the region would “have a number of deals as a result of being at Mipim”.

“Whether you like it or nor big global investors come to Mipim to see what opportunities there are for them to spend their money,” she added.

Lincolnshire CC cabinet member Colin Davie (Con) said attending the conference was helping to attract the investment needed for the council to deliver its £307m growth plan. “Our participation here at Mipim is key to that and we believe that the Team Lincolnshire approach of public and private sector working together is the way to convince investors that Lincolnshire is the place to be.”

The delegations included local businesses or firms working in the area whose sponsorship is said to cover the majority of the cost of attending the conference.

For example, the Invest Newcastle delegation had a total of 80 delegates including 32 private sector partners as well as representatives from Newcastle City Council, Durham CC and Gateshead Council.

Jennifer Hartley, director of Invest Newcastle said: “We took out five council-linked development opportunities along with a further 15 private sector projects.

“In total, we had 18 on stand events plus three off stand. Many of our delegates also took part in events on other stands and meetings by our delegates will be in the hundreds.”

The Manchester at Mipim presence, which featured a beachfront bar and meeting space, cost around £500,000 and was co-ordinated by Marketing Manchester which works to promote the Greater Manchester conurbation. The bulk of this cost was covered by private sector sponsors with Manchester City Council contributing £50,000. LGC understands the other six councils that were part of the delegation put in closer to £10,000.

Harrogate BC was the only district council which sent council employees or politicians to the conference, as far as LGC’s research has been able to establish.

