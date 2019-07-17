Tom Riordan: Why Leeds has a digital competitive edge

Leeds has transformed in the last decade into a major digital hub, with a sector that has attracted tech giants and innovative starts-ups. These have flourished and contributed to a truly dynamic tech scene with unlimited opportunities for business growth and investment.

As a city we are powered by innovators and entrepreneurs and with their support we have been able to position Leeds as a digital city. Billion pound-plus deals for technology ‘unicorns’ Skybet and Callcredit show how people build world-leading companies here, and there are more to come.

Our tech industry is expanding 2.6 times faster than the rest of the UK economy, according to Tech Nation’s 2018 report. We have been able to capitalise on this growth with the sector contributing £1.3bn to GVA in the city in 2017. But this isn’t just about growth. In Leeds, we are focused on putting people at the heart of this growth and this is reflected in our ambition to be a digital city where everyone can benefit from the advantages of a digital society and reach their full potential.

In April and May, the Leeds Digital Festival took centre stage in the city. The festival, which has quickly become the largest event of its kind in the north, brings together the best in digital in the city to present new technologies and workshops to share information. Now in its fourth year, the festival is growing with 2018 seeing more tech events in Leeds than in San Francisco – something that we are immensely proud of. The council supports the festival, but it is very much an independent project run by the digital sector for the whole city. It is this kind of collaborative thinking that continues to help grow our city across all sectors. It is an approach that as a local authority we are happy to play our part in, creating the right conditions and conversations to enable this growth.

We are fintech and health tech leaders, being home to some of the world’s biggest datasets, including NHS Digital, and world leading research and development through our four universities. The latter are consistently developing new technology and training professionals. The sector is also at the forefront of innovation allowing people to gain more control of their own health. For example, the recently created Leeds Academic Health Partnership is addressing health inequalities, through working with three of our universities, NHS organisations and the council to create an ambitious alliance. We are well aware of the challenges, particularly in high staff areas such as social care, while thousands of people in deprived areas live shorter lives than they should. We are actively seeking to address this.

The digital festival had a strong focus on health tech this year, from the ethics of AI, through to how we use personal data and the impact of social media on teenagers. The events curated by mHabitat (an NHS hosted team with a strong focus on people-centered digital innovation) have stimulated debate and shone a light on the vast amount of work taking place across Leeds.

As well as health, diversity in the sector is championed though the likes of Women in Leeds Digital, which hosted its first ever full day conference at the event. This highlighted the range of women within the sector and enabled them to talk to future talent about the career opportunities available. Our very own Leeds Library service hosted a very successful event for older people which focused on bridging the digital divide and equipping people of all ages with the right skills.

In Leeds and the wider region, we have one of the youngest populations in the UK, which provides us with a talent pool that is digitally skilled and enterprising. The year-on-year ‘brain gain’, dynamic start up culture and vibrant, youthful environment gives our city a crucial competitive edge, and is also the reason our digital commitment starts from the grass roots of our younger generations and flows all the way through to our silver surfers and tech giants in the city. We realise we need to continue to invest in digital across all ages and sectors to reduce digital exclusion and ensure we are at the forefront of the next wave of digital transformation.

To do this, we are always looking at ways we can put the city in a better position for the future. This includes strengthening our digital and data infrastructure through projects like smart cities. Our most recent work is looking at building the largest scale full fibre gigabit network and 5G capable city in the UK outside of London and investing in new tech such as the Leeds Flood Alleviation scheme.

Our involvement with The Digital 100 programme places us in a community of 100,000 senior leaders who have come together to utilise technology to stimulate and promote economic growth, increase social well-being and narrow social gaps across the UK.

As the largest employer in the city we have a huge responsibility to look at the way we work and use digital to our advantage both when communicating with our residents but also equipping our staff with the right skills. It is this commitment across the board on a very local level through to the amazing leaps in innovation from technology giants in the city that means Leeds is truly placing its best foot forward in digital, and we can’t wait to see the growth in this sector continue.

Tom Riordan, chief executive, Leeds City Council