As it happened: Brokenshire - Budget delivers £1bn boost

Chancellor Philip Hammond will deliver the Budget this afternoon. Follow LGC’s live blog for all of the latest announcements, rumours and reaction relating to local government.
Adam Lent: The Budget leaves councils at Boris Johnson's mercy
29 October, 2018Adam Lent
The chancellor was clearly feeling the hand of history on his shoulder. A new chapter and a turning point were declared as Phillip Hammond informed the house that austerity was now ending just like the prime minister said it would.
Hammond pledges cash for roads and regions
29 October, 2018David Paine
Extra funding for councils to fill potholes is to be allocated to local authorities, while a third of extra funding for improving transport links in and around cities will go to areas with mayoral devolution deals.
Budget: Hammond ditches PFI contracts for public infrastructure
29 October, 2018Nick Carding, Jimmy Nicholls
The chancellor has announced the Treasury will not sign any more private finance initiative contracts, describing the model as “inflexible and overly complex”.
Social care benefits from £650m 'short-term fix'
29 October, 2018Nick Golding
Philip Hammond has used his Budget to announce an additional £650m to tide social care over until the comprehensive spending review.
Adam Lent: What local government should expect from the Budget
29 October, 2018Adam Lent
The big Budget announcements for local government may have already been made.
Dick Sorabji: Universal support reveals a government in trouble
29 October, 2018Dick Sorabji
Catastrophic disasters have multiple causes.
Outer London boroughs fear squeeze in fair funding review
26 October, 2018David Paine
Outer London borough leaders fear their finances will be disproportionately squeezed as a result of the fair funding review.
Universal credit unfairly passing on costs to councils
26 October, 2018Robert Cusack
The introduction of universal credit has effectively pushed administration costs on to local government and has not been met with sufficient central funding to match, according to a new report by an influential parliamentary committee.
Hammond must think big – or local government will collapse
25 October, 2018Nick Golding
There is a sense of ‘too little, too late’ about the indication ministers are finally taking local government’s dire financial predicament seriously.
Finance settlement date unveiled ahead of 'huge' funding challenge
24 October, 2018David Paine
The date of when details of the local government finance settlement for 2019-20 will be published has been unveiled.
