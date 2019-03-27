Average council tax bill to rise by 4.7%

Average council tax bills in England will rise by 4.7% in 2018-19, figures released today by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government show.

The figures reveal the average band D council tax bill set by all councils for 2019-20 will be £1,750, a rise of £78 or 4.7% on the 2018-19 figure of £1,671.

County areas have the highest council tax bills, with an average annual charge of £1,826, and 10 of the 15 areas with the largest bills are in counties.

Band D bills have topped £2,000 in seven areas, with the highest charges set by Rutland CC (£2,043) and Nottingham City Council (£2,038).

Residents of counties will be pay £349 more than the average bill set by London boroughs (£1,477) and will see the highest rise of £82 on average yearly bills.

Conservative-led councils in 2019-20 on average charge £93 a year less than Labour-led councils on a band D home, and £137 a year less than Liberal Democrat-led councils.

The figures show nine of the lowest council tax bills are in London, with Westminster City Council charging the least (£437).

Local government minister Rishi Sunak said despite the rise in council tax residents’ satisfaction with council services “remains high”.

Chair of the Local Government Association’s resources board Richard Watts (Lab) said the council tax rises will not prevent further cuts to services.

He added: “If the government fails to adequately fund local government as part of the spending review there is a real risk to the future financial viability of some services and councils.”

County Councils Network finance spokesman Nick Rushton (Con) said county residents are paying the price of the “historic underfunding”.

“It cannot be fair that a resident in a terraced home in Hinkley in Leicestershire is paying double that of a resident in a multi-million-pound house in Westminster,” he added.